Russian forces destroy hotel in Kharkiv Oblast, civilian remains trapped under rubble

by Rachel Amran February 6, 2024 4:39 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 4-5, 2024. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russian forces destroyed a three-story hotel in the Bohodukhiv region of Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6. Local officials report that one civilian remains trapped under the rubble.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced over Telegram that four people were trapped under the building debris. Three individuals, two women, and one man, have so far been rescued. One more person is still trapped.

The hotel is located in the town of Zolochiv, in the Bohodukhiv region of the Oblast. Zolochiv is about 40 km away from Kharkiv, the region's administrative center.

Earlier this week, Russia launched artillery and mortar attacks on 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russian military has regularly targeted Kharkiv and settlements in the oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past few weeks, the number of attacks on the city has increased.

Ukraine war latest: Netherlands to send 6 more F-16s to Ukraine
Key developments on Feb. 5: * Netherlands to send 6 more F-16 jets to Ukraine * Finnish plant to hike ammunition production fivefold due to Russia’s war in Ukraine * Russian attacks on cities, settlements increased by 25 percent last week * Authorities ban foreign humanitarian workers from part…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
6:23 AM

Russia claims drone attack in Belgorod Oblast.

Russian air defense allegedly intercepted a drone in the Russian city of Gubkin in Belgorod Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced via Telegram.
