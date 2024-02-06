Russian forces destroy hotel in Kharkiv Oblast, civilian remains trapped under rubble

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces destroyed a three-story hotel in the Bohodukhiv region of Kharkiv Oblast during the early hours of Feb. 6. Local officials report that one civilian remains trapped under the rubble.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced over Telegram that four people were trapped under the building debris. Three individuals, two women, and one man, have so far been rescued. One more person is still trapped.

The hotel is located in the town of Zolochiv, in the Bohodukhiv region of the Oblast. Zolochiv is about 40 km away from Kharkiv, the region's administrative center.

Earlier this week, Russia launched artillery and mortar attacks on 18 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.

The Russian military has regularly targeted Kharkiv and settlements in the oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past few weeks, the number of attacks on the city has increased.