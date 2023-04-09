Russian forces attack 2 communities in Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked two communities in Kherson Oblast with aerial bombs on April 9, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

“Guided aerial bombs have just struck the village of Novoberyslav in the Beryslav community. Enemy fighter jets also dropped three bombs on the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka community,” Prokudin reported on Telegram.

Novoberyslav is located in the north-central part of the oblast. Kizomys is located in the oblast's southwestern area. Both are located in Ukrainian-controlled territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River.

No civilian casualties were reported, but the extent of the destruction from the attacks was still being determined, according to the governor.

News of the aerial bombings comes just after Prokudin reported earlier on April 9 that Russian troops shelled Kherson Oblast 71 times over a 24-hour period.

Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on April 2 that Russian forces had switched to airborne attacks in Ukraine’s southern regions as Ukrainian forces have been successfully targeting Russian ground positions in the Russian-held eastern bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast.