Russian drones hit SBU office in western Ukraine's Lviv Oblast

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russian drones targeted the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and surrounding region on the evening of March 18, regional authorities reported.

Drones hit the regional headquarters of Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) in Lviv Oblast, causing damage to the building, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. No casualties were reported.

Kozytskyi also warned that residents of Lviv may encounter drone fragments in the city.

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi warned residents at around 10:13 p.m. local time that Russian Shahed-type drones were headed for the city. Shortly afterwards, a Kyiv Independent journalist in Lviv reported that air defenses were active in the area.

Aerial alerts were also activated in the western regions of Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Lviv lies about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Polish border. Located far from the front lines, it is not a frequent target of Russian aerial attacks. Still, the city has been hit by drones and missiles throughout Russia's full-scale war, with mass attacks sometimes leading Polish air defenses to scramble fighter jets in response.

Lviv was also the site of a terrorist attack in February that targeted local law enforcement, killing two victims and injuring 24.