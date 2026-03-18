KI logo
War

Russian drones hit SBU office in western Ukraine's Lviv Oblast

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Abbey Fenbert
Russian drones hit SBU office in western Ukraine's Lviv Oblast
Illustrative image: Fragments of Shahed drones are found at the sites of Russian strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 19, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi / Ukrinform / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Russian drones targeted the western Ukrainian city of Lviv and surrounding region on the evening of March 18, regional authorities reported.

Drones hit the regional headquarters of Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) in Lviv Oblast, causing damage to the building, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said. No casualties were reported.

Kozytskyi also warned that residents of Lviv may encounter drone fragments in the city.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi warned residents at around 10:13 p.m. local time that Russian Shahed-type drones were headed for the city. Shortly afterwards, a Kyiv Independent journalist in Lviv reported that air defenses were active in the area.

Aerial alerts were also activated in the western regions of Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Lviv lies about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Polish border. Located far from the front lines, it is not a frequent target of Russian aerial attacks. Still, the city has been hit by drones and missiles throughout Russia's full-scale war, with mass attacks sometimes leading Polish air defenses to scramble fighter jets in response.

Lviv was also the site of a terrorist attack in February that targeted local law enforcement, killing two victims and injuring 24.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Amid Iran war, Ukrainian drone makers fear Zelensky risks missing ‘window of opportunity’
Ukraine’s drone industry is abuzz with anticipation of a deal that would allow them to sell interceptor drones abroad, hoping for the first big relaxation of wartime export restrictions that would finally put their technology in the hands of foreign militaries amid the U.S. war with Iran. But President Volodymyr Zelensky is seemingly holding out for a deal over PAC-3 missiles, an anti-air munition for Patriot systems that are uniquely good at defending against Russian ballistic attacks. The re
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
UkraineRussiaRussian attackDrone attackLviv OblastSBU
Avatar
Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
 (Updated:  )
Spain unveils $1.2 billion in military aid for Ukraine.

"(President Volodymyr Zelensky) has just arrived at the Sener Aerospace & Defense company. Here, he will inspect equipment samples and the production process," a presidential spokesperson said.

Show More

Editors' Picks