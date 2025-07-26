Become a member
News Feed

1 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Russian drone strike damages Regional Military Administration building in Sumy
Russian drone aftermath on the Sumy Regional Military Administration building (OVA) on July 26, 2025 (Oleh Hryhorov / Telegram)

Russian forces launched a drone strike on Sumy on July 26, damaging the building of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

The administration building serves as the main coordination center for regional governance and emergency response.

Photos shared by officials show visible damage to the building’s facade and windows, though structural details remain under investigation. Ukrainian officials have warned that Russian attacks on regional government buildings violate international law.

The drone hit Independence Square in the city center, Hryhorov said.

This is a targeted attack on a civilian facility. And, unfortunately, it is not the first,” he wrote on Telegram.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Sumy Oblast has been a key target for Russian forces throughout the full-scale invasion due to its location on the northeastern frontier. It continues to face near-daily strikes, but Ukrainian forces have maintained control over most of the region.

Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

