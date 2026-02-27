KI logo
Europe

Sweden intercepts suspected Russian drone approaching French aircraft carrier

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Sweden intercepts suspected Russian drone approaching French aircraft carrier
A picture taken on Feb. 25, 2026, shows the tricolor colors illuminating the tower and bridge of the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R91) during a media tour while moored at the North Port quay in Malmo, Sweden. (Johan Nilsson / TT News Agency / AFP via Getty Images)

Sweden's military jammed a suspected Russian drone that was flying toward the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which was docked in the port of Malmo, Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported on Feb. 26.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson confirmed that a drone — likely Russian — had violated Sweden's airspace and suggested the incident was connected to the presence of a Russian military vessel in the Oresund strait between Denmark and Sweden.

The incident, which took place on Feb. 25, marks the latest case in a string of suspicious drone sightings and Russian aerial incursions that have been taking place across Europe in recent months, a development Western officials linked to Moscow's hybrid operations.

Charles de Gaulle, the flagship of the French Navy, arrived at Malmo on Feb. 24 as part of the Lafayette 26 exercise in the North Atlantic. The French military said that the drills are meant to strengthen NATO's deterrent and defensive posture.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"The (Swedish) Armed Forces acted quickly and decisively in jamming the drone," Jonson said, according to SVT. Contact with the drone was subsequently lost, and its current status is unknown, the Swedish military told the broadcaster.

The Russian vessel linked to the incident then traveled into the Baltic Sea, according to Stockholm.

Russian shadow fleet vessels sailing through the Baltic Sea have been suspected of carrying out Moscow's hybrid operations, including launching and controlling drones flying over European cities.

In September 2025, suspicious drone sightings forced temporary shutdowns of airports in Oslo and Copenhagen.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Fact-check: No, Ukraine’s attack on Russian oil pumping station is not an ‘attack on NATO’
Ukraine did not just attack a NATO member this week — despite efforts by some to frame its strike on a Russian oil hub that way.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
SwedenRussiaFranceDronesBaltic Sea
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, February 27
Friday, February 27
Ukraine secures $8.1 billion IMF lifeline as funding gaps loom

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko welcomed the IMF decision, saying that, "It is very important for us that in the fifth year of full-scale war, amidst systematic attacks on the energy sector, Ukraine has guaranteed international financial support from partners and resources for the stable functioning of the state."

Show More

Editors' Picks