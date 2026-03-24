Train passenger killed after 'refusing to evacuate' during Russian drone attack in Kharkiv Oblast

A Russian drone struck a commuter train in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a passenger who, according to preliminary information, refused to evacuate, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) said on March 24.

The strike came amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's railway infrastructure since July 2025. As Russia targets passenger trains, Ukrainian Railways implemented additional security measures on Jan. 28, including stopping trains and evacuating passengers if there is a threat of a train being hit.

According to Ukrainian Railways, the train that was attacked on March 24 was traveling between the regional capital of Kharkiv and Slatyne, a rural settlement located 13 kilometers (eight miles) from the Russian border.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that as a result of the direct hit of a FPV-drone at around 5:20 a.m. local time, a 61-year-old passenger was killed.

Ukrzaliznytsia said the train crew and passengers made their way to the shelter set up at Slatyne station "immediately after the danger signal sounded."

It added that according to preliminary information, which is being verified by investigators, the passenger killed in the attack on train refused to evacuate to the shelter.

"We appeal to all passengers, please do not disregard safety rules and strictly follow the instructions of railway personnel. We continue to provide service to communities near the front lines — this is a complex task that requires mutual responsibility and trust. Safety comes first," Ukrzaliznytsia wrote on Telegram.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said. The case was classified as Part 2 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code, a war crime resulting in the death of a person.

In the first four days of March, Russia struck railway assets 18 times — an average of 4.5 attacks a day — using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and FPV drones, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, adding that the attacks damaged 41 railway facilities.