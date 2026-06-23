Russian attacks kill 5, injure 49 across Ukraine over past day as drones continue strikes on Kherson

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 5 people and injured 49 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 23.

Russian forces continued drone strikes in Kherson, with a drone hitting a bus stop around 7 a.m. local time and injuring a 40-year-old man, the local authorities reported.

Across the region, 12 people were also injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces also damaged a cultural institution, gas stations, a public building, a cellular communications tower, and several civilian vehicles.

The strike in Kherson came amid a broader overnight drone attack across Ukraine. Russia launched 135 Shahed-type attack drones overnight on June 23, Ukraine's Air Force said. Air defenses shot down 118 drones, while 13 struck targets at 11 locations. Debris from intercepted drones fell at three additional sites.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured one, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. One was killed in Sloviansk, two in Druzhkivka, and one injured in Bilenke village. The region was hit 18 times over the past day, Filashkin added.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was killed and 10 others were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Russian forces launched more than 50 attacks against four districts using drones, artillery, and guided aerial bombs.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 40-year-old man was killed and eight others were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian attacks damaged civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and 16 other settlements across the region.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, at least eight people were injured in Russian attacks, including a 23-year-old woman wounded in a drone strike on a gas station in the city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces launched around 1,050 strikes against 56 settlements across the oblast over the past day.

In Sumy Oblast, nine people were injured as Russian forces carried out nearly 50 attacks against 23 settlements, the local authorities reported. Residential buildings, vehicles, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.