Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 5, injure 23 over past day, Odesa hospital damaged

At least five people have been killed and 23 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on April 29.

Russia launched 171 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said, adding that air defenses intercepted 154, while 12 strikes were recorded across 10 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at 12 locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 74-year-old and 54-year-old men were killed, seven people were injured in Russian attacks on 12 settlements, including the regional capital Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov added that in Kharkiv, six apartment buildings, 25 houses, railway infrastructure, cars, buses, a tractor, and a shopping center were damaged in the attack on the city.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured three across the Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian attack killed a 65-year-old woman in the Shostkynska community and injured two others, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported.

Hryhorov said that Russian forces "deliberately" targeted civilian buildings, sparking fires in the residential area.

In Kherson Oblast, seven people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russia targeted 37 settlements over the past day, including the city of Kherson, according to Prokudin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two men, aged 40 and 45, were injured in a Russian attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Another person was injured elsewhere in the Oblast.

Fedorov added that over the past day, Russian forces launched 833 attacks on 43 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A man sitting near the ambulance in Odesa Oblast, after the Russian drone attack overnight on April 29, 2026. (Oleh Kiper / Telegram)

In Odesa Oblast, Russian drones struck the south of the Oblast overnight, injuring a 47-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Civilian infrastructure was damaged in several districts, including two residential buildings, a hotel, warehouse facilities, and port infrastructure.

According to Kiper, a district hospital was also damaged as a result of a Russian drone strike. He said that the emergency room was "completely destroyed," and the internal medicine, cardiology, and surgery departments, as well as the ultrasound and X-ray rooms, sustained significant damage.

He added that there were no casualties in the hospital as, at the time of the attack, medical staff and patients were in shelters.

A fire was also reported on the territory of the Danube Biosphere Reserve, which is a UNESCO-recognized ecological site.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state grid operator, reported on April 29 that, as a result of Russian attacks, power outages have occurred in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

"Emergency repair work has already begun wherever security conditions currently permit. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the damaged equipment to operation as quickly as possible," the statement read.