Russian attacks on Ukraine kill 1, injure 8, target rescue workers battling fire

At least one civilian was killed and eight others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 21.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 54 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight, of which air defenses intercepted 33. The remaining 21 drones struck eight locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed in Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian attacks in Chernihiv Oblast injured a 21-year-old man, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

According to the State Emergency Service, Moscow's forces carried out a second strike in the region, hitting firefighters as they fought a fire at critical infrastructure and injuring two.

Three people were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast after Russia carried out 523 strikes on 13 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a 68-year-old woman was hospitalized after a Russian first-person-view (FPV) drone strike, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

In Sumy Oblast, a 62-year-old man was injured as Moscow's troops launched 69 attacks on 26 settlements, according to local authorities.

Under international humanitarian law, targeting civilians and personnel carrying out life-saving or humanitarian work is prohibited, rendering such attacks potential war crimes.

The strikes highlight Russia's ongoing strategy of hitting civilian infrastructure to pressure Ukraine, as Moscow continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire.