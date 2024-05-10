Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 13 in Ukraine over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 10, 2024 9:44 AM 1 min read
Buildings on fire in a residential area of Kharkiv following an overnight attack on May 10, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed two people and injured 13 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 10.

Civilian casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.

A Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman and injured eight others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The district saw more than two dozen attacks over the course of the day, according to Lysak. Russian forces used artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones to target the area.

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman was injured after Russian forces used a multiple rocket launcher to carry out an attack, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported.

A Russian overnight attack on Kharkiv set three buildings on fire, two of which completely burned down, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on May 10.

Russia used an S-300 missile to carry out the attack, which left an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman suffering from shock. In total, the attack damaged 26 buildings and broke more than 300 windows, Terekhov said.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that earlier in the day, a Russian attack injured a 62-year-old woman and damaged a house in the village of Lyptsi, situated between Kharkiv and the Russian border.

That morning, a 51-year-old man was killed and a 49-year-old woman was injured in Kupiansk as a result of an attack near a gas station, Syniehubov said.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said that one civilian had been injured by Russian attacks in the region over the past day.

The casualty was reported in Hostre, a village in Pokrovsk district situated less than ten kilometers from the front line.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.