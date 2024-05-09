Skip to content
Update: Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2, injures 8

by Rachel Amran May 9, 2024 7:35 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 9, 2024. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
A Russian attack on the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed two people and injured eight others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on May 9.

The district saw more than two dozen attacks over the course of the day, from the early morning hours until nightfall, according to Lysak. Russian forces used artillery, multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones to target the region.

Nikopol, the administrative center of the district, suffered the worst. Two people, a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, were killed inside the city. Among the injured are two girls, aged 15 and 16, as well as two men, aged 39 and 67. The two girls are reportedly in moderate condition.

Lysak initially reported that only two people had been injured.

The south-eastern city of Nikopol is situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, making it a regular target of Russian attacks.

Eight high-rise residential buildings and 25 private homes were damaged in the district. A fire broke out on the roofs of civilian homes and damaged power lines, gas pipelines, and at least 30 greenhouses.  

A kindergarten, fire station, charity organization building, a bank, and shops were also damaged. At least a dozen cars were destroyed, including rescue vehicles and an ambulance.

The communities of Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove were also targeted. A private home and power grids were damaged in Myrove.

Earlier this week, an attack on the city of Nikopol injured at least six people, including a six-year-old girl and a 91-year-old woman.

Updated: Russia launches large-scale attack against Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure
Russian forces launched a large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities overnight on May 8.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
News Feed

7:57 PM

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against the Kharkiv Oblast in which Kupiansk is situated, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.
