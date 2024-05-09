Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast injure 2.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured two people on May 9, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration said in a post on Telegram.

A man and a woman were hospitalized as a result of the attacks which occurred shortly after 10 a.m, the administration said.

"The Russian occupiers continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv Oblast," it added.

Russia has recently intensified attacks against the Kharkiv Oblast in which Kupiansk is situated, using missiles, glide bombs, and kamikaze drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

On the same day, as many Ukrainians observed Orthodox Easter Sunday, a Russian glide bomb attack on downtown Kharkiv injured at least 15 people.