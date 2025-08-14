Russian attacks kill at least 8, injure 18 across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least eight people and injured at least 18, including children, across multiple Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, local officials reported on Aug. 14.

Russia launched 45 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as two S-300/400 missiles overnight, Ukraine's Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses reportedly destroyed or disabled 24 drones in the north and east of the country.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were killed and six injured in drone and artillery strikes targeting residential areas and infrastructure, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks damaged more than 100 houses, a gas pipeline, a medical vehicle, and agricultural equipment.

A Russian artillery strike on the morning of Aug. 14 injured a 16-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds, Prokudin said.

In Donetsk Oblast, three civilians were killed and three injured in strikes on Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Rodynske, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person was killed and another injured in shelling and drone attacks against six settlements, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Civilian sites, including a house in Prudianka and a village club in Malyi Burluk, were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, several communities came under heavy shelling and drone strikes, injuring at least seven civilians, including a 7-year-old child, the regional administration said. One house was destroyed, and multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged.