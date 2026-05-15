Russian attacks kill at least 3, injure 60 across Ukraine over past day as rescue work after Kyiv attack concludes

Russian attacks killed at least 3 people and injured 60 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on May 15.

Russian forces launched 6 cruise missiles, including five anti-radar missiles and one Kh-35 anti-ship cruise missile, as well as 141 drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported on May 15. The one Kh-35 missile was intercepted, as were 130 of the drones. Seven successful hits were reported in six locations.

Search and rescue efforts in Kyiv following the May 14 mass missile attack came to a close in Kyiv on the morning of May 15, 28 hours after a Russian missile destroyed an entire wing of an apartment building in the capital's Darnytskyi district.

Kyiv announced a day of mourning after 24 people, including three children, were killed in the attack.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were killed and a total of 13 injured as Russia continued its regional attacks on the region's coastal settlements from the occupied side of the Dnipro river, according to oblast governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian attacks killed one person in the Polohy District of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

39 people were injured in Kharkiv Oblast after five settlements, including the regional capital, were targeted by Russian drones and glide bombs, oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Four people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, all in and around the city of Nikopol on the Dnipro River, regional police reported.

The combined Russian missile and drone attack overnight injured two people in a low-density residential in Odesa Oblast, regional authorities said.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were injured: one 54-year-old man was struck by a Russian drone while riding a motorbike, while in a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy was wounded by a glide bomb strike on his village.