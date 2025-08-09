Russian attacks kill 8, injure 24, including 2 children, over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least eight civilians and injured at least 24 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 9.

Russian forces launched 47 Shahed-type drones and decoys from Russia's Millerovo, Kursk, and Shatalovo, and two Iskander-K missiles from Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Russian drones attacked Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, while missiles targeted the regional center of Dnipro in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted one missile and 16 drones, while another 31 drones reached their targets in 15 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured two others in the town of Siversk, while another person was killed and five were injured in the town of Kostiantynivka. Three people also suffered injuries in the villages of Yampil, Korovii Yar, and in the town of Bilytske, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone killed two people in the Zaporizhzhia district, hitting a car. Russian forces launched 585 strikes across 11 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 41-year-old woman and two men, aged 21 and 29, were injured in the Russian attack against Dnipro. In the city of Nikopol, a 56-year-old woman was killed, and a 62-year-old man was injured in another Russian strike on the region, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 36 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and another three, including a child, suffered injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked 13 settlements, injuring seven people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. In the town of Kupiansk, two men, aged 63 and 69, as well as three women, aged 70, 66, and 86, suffered injuries. In the village of Kluhyno-Bashkirivka, Russian strikes injured a 43-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone injured a 50-year-old man in the Seredyna-Buda community, according to the local military administration.