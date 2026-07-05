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Russian attacks kill 7, injure 39 in Ukraine over past day

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by Luca Léry Moffat
Russian attacks kill 7, injure 39 in Ukraine over past day
A damaged house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on July 4, 2026 (Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 39 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on July 5.

Russia launched 125 long-range kamikaze long range Shahed-type drones, an anti-radar missile and three guided air missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said, adding that Ukraine downed 112 of the drones. Four attack drones were hit in three locations, and four missiles failed to hit their target.

Russia also used artillery, rockets, and small first-person-view drones in attacks across front-line regions in the last day, authorities reported on July 5.

Five people were killed and eight people injured in Kharkiv Oblast over the last day, governor Oleh Syniehubov said on July 5, damaging residential buildings, shops, and gas stations.  

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia carried out 912 strikes with drones, artillery and rockets in the last day, killing one and injuring 16 others, local authorities reported.

One person was killed and six people injured in Donetsk Oblast, governor Vadym Filashkin reported early on July 5.

In the front-line Sumy Oblast, seven people were injured from drone and aerial bomb attacks, including two teenage girls. Just three minutes in the last 24-hours were air-raid free in the oblast, local authorities said.

Kherson Oblast governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on July 5 that Russian strikes hit residential areas in Kherson Oblast in the last 24 hours, injuring 6 people.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast more than 10 times with drones, artillery, and missiles, governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on July 5. Two people were injured.

Two people were injured after a Shahed-type drone strike on a milk processing enterprise in Mykolaiv Oblast, governor Vitaliy Kim reported on July 5.

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Civilian casualtiesKherson OblastKharkiv OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastRussian attackZaporizhzhia OblastSumy OblastUkraineRussia
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Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University. Luca is originally from the UK.

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