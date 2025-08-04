Russian attacks kill 7, injure 13, including 4-month-old girl, over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 13 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 4.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people in the Stepnohirsk community. Russian forces launched 405 strikes across 10 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 33 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people were killed and another five suffered injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured two in the town of Dobropillia, while another person was killed in the town of Kostiantynivka. Three people also suffered injuries in the village of Rubizhne, as well as in the towns of Pokrovsk and Lyman, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian FPV (first-person-view) drones and artillery attacked the Nikopol district, injuring two women, aged 40 and 46, and a 4-month-old girl, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.