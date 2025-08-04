Become a member
Russian attacks kill 7, injure 13, including 4-month-old girl, over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
The aftermath of the Russian attacks against Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast overnight on Aug. 4, 2025. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin)

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least seven civilians and injured at least 13 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 4.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people in the Stepnohirsk community. Russian forces launched 405 strikes across 10 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 33 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, two people were killed and another five suffered injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured two in the town of Dobropillia, while another person was killed in the town of Kostiantynivka. Three people also suffered injuries in the village of Rubizhne, as well as in the towns of Pokrovsk and Lyman, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian FPV (first-person-view) drones and artillery attacked the Nikopol district, injuring two women, aged 40 and 46, and a 4-month-old girl, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Article image
UkraineRussiaWarZaporizhzhia OblastKherson OblastDonetsk OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Monday, August 4
Russia, China conduct joint drills in Sea of Japan.

The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint military exercises in the Sea of Japan, the Kremlin said Aug. 3, just days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of nuclear submarines in a show of force toward Moscow.

Monday, August 4
