Russian attacks kill 5, injure 67 across Ukraine as drones target western regions

Russian attacks killed at least five people and injured at least 66 across Ukraine over the past day, as drones reached western regions including Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia oblasts, local authorities said on Sept. 3.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian attacks caused damage in 13 oblasts overnight, while air raid alerts remained active for extended periods in many cities and communities due to the threat of jet-powered drones.

"The enemy did not go on vacation – the Russians have found a new escalation and have no plans to slow it down," Zelensky said. "We need a stronger response and countermeasures, and faster European production of defensive systems, primarily air defense – both anti-missile and anti-drone."

In western Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Russian drones struck twice overnight, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (DSNS) said. Drone debris fell on the grounds of an enterprise in the city of Khmelnytskyi, setting a truck on fire and damaging a warehouse. The driver suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. A second attack caused a fire at another enterprise in the oblast, according to the DSNS.

In neighboring Vinnytsia Oblast, two women were injured after what authorities described as the likely fall of drone debris in the regional capital. Residential buildings and surrounding property were damaged.

The largest number of injuries was reported in Odesa Oblast, where at least 17 people, including three children, were injured in a Russian attack. Twenty apartments on the 10th through 17th floors of a residential building and 12 nearby cars were damaged, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

Overall, Russia launched 163 Shahed-type drones and other aerial targets overnight, around half of them jet-powered, according to Ukraine's Air Force. The attack also included S8000 Banderol munitions, Gerbera drones, and decoys. Air defenses downed 135 drones, while strikes were recorded at 15 locations and debris from intercepted drones fell at four others, the Air Force said.

In Kyiv Oblast, a man suffered shrapnel wounds in Boryspil district and was hospitalized following a Russian attack, local authorities said. Warehouses, an administrative building, a shop, and kiosks were damaged. A private house also caught fire, and a car was damaged.

The deadliest attacks were reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where four people were killed and 13 injured as Russian forces struck six districts with drones, artillery, and a glide bomb, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Educational facilities, apartment buildings, a food warehouse, and cars were damaged.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 16 others injured in Russian attacks, according to local authorities. Three apartment buildings, six houses, an administrative building, a humanitarian aid distribution point, agricultural machinery, and cars were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, eight civilians were injured as Russian forces carried out nearly 40 attacks against 24 settlements over the past day, local authorities said.

In Donetsk Oblast, six people were injured, including five in Kramatorsk and one in Sloviansk, as Russian forces attacked settlements in the region 37 times over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured as Russian forces attacked 10 settlements using a missile, Molniya and FPV drones, and dozens of other UAVs, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was injured in an attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 957 strikes against 52 settlements across the oblast over the past day.