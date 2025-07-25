Russian attacks kill 3, injure 69 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed at least three civilians and injured at least 69 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on July 25.

Russian forces launched two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Russia's Voronezh Oblast and 61 Shahed-type drones from Russia's Shatalovo, Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsk-Akhtarsk airfields against Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted 54 drones, while another seven reached their targets at four locations. Debris from drones and missiles was found at two locations, the report read.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured 14 in the town of Kostiantynivka, while another three citizens suffered injuries in the town of Myrnohrad, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian artillery strike killed a woman and injured another one in the Znob Novhorodske community, according to the local military administration. Over the past day, Russian forces targeted 26 settlements in the region, using glide bombs, drones, and missiles.

In Kharkiv Oblast, 43 people suffered injuries after a Russian strike at the Shevchenkivskyi district in the regional center of Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The Russian attack targeted a residential high-rise building, as well as an enterprise.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 39 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, six people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 69-year-old man was injured in the attack against the Synelnykove district. He was hospitalized in a moderate condition, according to the local military administration.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 48-year-old woman suffered injuries in the strike at the Orikhiv community. Russian forces launched 428 strikes across 17 localities in the region in the past day, according to the local military administration.