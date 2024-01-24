Skip to content
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 14, injure 97 in Ukraine over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2024 11:45 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv on Jan. 23, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 14 and injured 97 over the past day, local authorities reported on Jan. 24.  

In the early morning, Russia launched an attack against Ukraine with 41 missiles, of which air defenses shot down 21, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. The attack targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts.

In Kyiv, the attack injured 22 people, including four children, according to the latest update by the State Emergency Service. The strike caused damage to 28 sites in different neighborhoods across the city.

Serhii Popko, the city's military administration head, initially reported that one woman was killed, but Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later said that she was successfully resuscitated.

The same morning attack killed eight in Kharkiv, including an eight-year-old girl, and injured 60 people, the State Emergency Service reported. Russian forces launched S-300, Kh-32, and Iskander missiles against the city.

Another strike at around 10 p.m. injured nine people, including a child, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia launched S-300 missiles from Belgorod at Kharkiv, marking the third attack against the city in 24 hours.

Four people were hospitalized and residential buildings, an educational building, and cars were damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks targeted 20 settlements during the day, damaging homes, a fire station, and a cafe, Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, four people died and six more were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian forces fired at the city of Kherson 26 times, killing a 70-year-old man and wounding a 74-year-old woman. A man and woman were killed when Russian forces launched an air attack against the village of Sablukivka.

Russian forces also dropped six guided aerial bombs on the village of Shliakhove in Beryslav district, around 70 kilometers east of Kherson.

The body of a local woman, born in 1963, was found under the rubble during a search and rescue operation. The body of a man was found under the rubble on the morning of Jan. 24, bringing the death toll in the region to five.

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak reported that one woman had been killed in a morning strike on Pavlohrad. Two schools and eight high-rise buildings were damaged.

The region was then attacked multiple times over the course of the day, damaging homes, farms, a fire department, and businesses in Nikopol district. There were no reports of casualties.

Russia also attacked Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, but no civilian casaulties were reported.

‘I thought it was the end’: Russian missile strike hits apartment complex outside Kyiv
The morning routine on Jan. 23 of the residents of an apartment complex in a western suburb of Kyiv was violently disrupted by a Russian missile strike. Missile debris landed a few dozen meters from a children’s playground in the complex, damaging two stories of a new high-rise residential building
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Myroniuk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia has lost 378,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24. This number includes 840 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
