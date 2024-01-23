Skip to content
Interior Ministry: Russian strike injured 22 people, damaged 28 sites in Kyiv

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 23, 2024 6:31 PM 1 min read
Emergency service workers in Kyiv following a Russian strike on the city on Jan. 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian missile strike on Kyiv on the morning of Jan. 23 left 22 people injured and caused damage to 28 sites, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported at 5:45 p.m. local time as rescue operations ended.

Russia launched a series of missile strikes on the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts in the early morning, killing at least eight people and injuring more than 70 others.

According to the Interior Ministry, four of those injured in Kyiv were children, and 12 injured people were hospitalized.  

In total, 55 people were evacuated and rescued from the affected buildings. Psychologists working for the emergency services provided help to around 80 people.

One woman was thought to have died but was resuscitated and is being treated in an intensive care unit, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier in the day.

The emergency services received 176 reports of explosions and fires in Solomianskyi, Pecherskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts, the Interior Ministry said.

Almost 200 emergency service workers and 40 pieces of equipment were deployed to 20 locations.

Residential buildings, a medical facility, educational institutions, and cars were damaged. According to Klitschko, an unexploded missile warhead was found in an apartment in Sviatoshynskyi district. The residents of the apartment building were evacuated.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
