Governor: Russian air strike on Kherson Oblast village kills woman

by Dinara Khalilova January 23, 2024 11:34 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces dropped six guided aerial bombs on the Beryslav district’s settlements in Kherson Oblast on the evening of Jan. 23, killing a woman, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River suffer from daily strikes launched from the Russian-occupied east bank, leading to casualties among civilians and large-scale destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure.

One of the six air bombs hit a residential building in the village of Shliakhove, around 70 kilometers east of Kherson, Prokudin said on Telegram.

The body of a local woman, born in 1963, was found under the rubble during a search and rescue operation, he added.

Prokudin didn't specify whether there were casualties or damages in other regional settlements hit by Russian air-launched bombs.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast earlier the same day killed three people and wounded another two, according to regional authorities.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Dinara Khalilova
