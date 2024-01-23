Governor: Russian air strike on Kherson Oblast village kills woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces dropped six guided aerial bombs on the Beryslav district’s settlements in Kherson Oblast on the evening of Jan. 23, killing a woman, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River suffer from daily strikes launched from the Russian-occupied east bank, leading to casualties among civilians and large-scale destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure.

One of the six air bombs hit a residential building in the village of Shliakhove, around 70 kilometers east of Kherson, Prokudin said on Telegram.

The body of a local woman, born in 1963, was found under the rubble during a search and rescue operation, he added.

Prokudin didn't specify whether there were casualties or damages in other regional settlements hit by Russian air-launched bombs.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast earlier the same day killed three people and wounded another two, according to regional authorities.