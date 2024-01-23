Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Authorities: Russia attacks Kharkiv for 3rd time in 24 hours, injures 8

by Kateryna Denisova January 24, 2024 12:19 AM 2 min read
A view of the buildings in the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched new strikes against Kharkiv, most likely using S-300 missiles, in a third attack on the city's civilian infrastructure in a day, Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor's office, said on Jan. 23.

Eight people were injured.

In the morning, Russian forces launched S-300, Kh-32, and Iskander missiles against Kharkiv, killing eight and injuring 60 people, according to the State Emergency Service.

New explosions were reported in the city at around 10:05 p.m. The Kyiv and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv came under another attack, Filchakov said.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russia hit an education facility and damaged residential infrastructure.

"Another strike on residential buildings. There is no military facility there. Only residential buildings or civilian infrastructure, such as shops, hospitals, pharmacies," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

An eight-year-old girl was killed, and six other children were wounded in the morning Russian attack on residential buildings in Kharkiv. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Besides Kharkiv, Russia also targeted Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts on Jan. 23, killing one more person and wounding at least 26, according to regional authorities.

Ukraine war latest: Russian mass missile strike on Ukraine kills 9, injures over 80, including children
Key developments on Jan. 23: * Russia launches mass missile attack against Ukraine, killing 9, injuring over 80, including children * Ukraine downs 21 out of 41 Russian missiles * Russian attack on Kharkiv leaves 11,000 people without power * Russia using relatively accurate, recently designed…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.