Authorities: Russia attacks Kharkiv for 3rd time in 24 hours, injures 8

Russian troops launched new strikes against Kharkiv, most likely using S-300 missiles, in a third attack on the city's civilian infrastructure in a day, Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the regional prosecutor's office, said on Jan. 23.

Eight people were injured.

In the morning, Russian forces launched S-300, Kh-32, and Iskander missiles against Kharkiv, killing eight and injuring 60 people, according to the State Emergency Service.

New explosions were reported in the city at around 10:05 p.m. The Kyiv and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv came under another attack, Filchakov said.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, Russia hit an education facility and damaged residential infrastructure.

"Another strike on residential buildings. There is no military facility there. Only residential buildings or civilian infrastructure, such as shops, hospitals, pharmacies," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

An eight-year-old girl was killed, and six other children were wounded in the morning Russian attack on residential buildings in Kharkiv. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Besides Kharkiv, Russia also targeted Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy oblasts on Jan. 23, killing one more person and wounding at least 26, according to regional authorities.