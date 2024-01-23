Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
War
Edit post

‘I thought it was the end’: Russian missile strike hits apartment complex outside Kyiv

by Anna Myroniuk January 23, 2024 11:31 PM 4 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack in a western suburb of Kyiv on Jan. 23, 2024. A total of 41 missiles, mainly ballistic, were launched by Russia targeting Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts. (Anna Myroniuk/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The morning routine on Jan. 23 of the residents of an apartment complex in a western suburb of Kyiv was violently disrupted by a Russian missile strike.

Missile debris landed a few dozen meters from a children's playground in the complex, damaging two stories of a new high-rise residential building and causing a fire in a parking lot.

Hours after the 7 a.m. attack, some residents stood outside the building, horrified by the thought of what could have happened if the destroyed apartments were already inhabited by people. Since the building is new, some of the apartments remain vacant.

“I thought that was it, it was the end,” said Iryna Barinova, who lives in the nearby building, and saw the immediate result of the Russian attack from her window.

“I just closed my eyes,” she went on in a trembling voice, covering her face with her hands.

“I first thought it was flying toward our building.”

Firefighters are seen curbing the fire that followed a Russian missile strike at a parking lot in a western suburb of Kyiv on the morning of Jan. 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
The aftermath of a Russian attack in a western suburb of Kyiv on Jan. 23, 2024. A total of 41 missiles, mainly ballistic, were launched by Russia targeting Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts. (Anna Myroniuk/The Kyiv Independent)
Firefighters are seen curbing the fire that followed a Russian missile strike at a parking lot in a western suburb of Kyiv on the morning of Jan. 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
According to the residents of the apartment complex damaged in the Russian missile strike, five cars burnt down in the aftermath of the attack. (Anna Myroniuk/The Kyiv Independent)

On the morning of Jan. 23, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, killing at least nine people and injuring over 80, officials said. At least 22 people, including four children, suffered injuries in Kyiv alone, according to the State Emergency Service.

Overall, Russia launched 41 primarily ballistic missiles at Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts. Ukraine’s Air Force reported to have shot down 21 of them.

The massive attack follows a series of Russian strikes against cities across Ukraine that have intensified this winter. A previous attack of a similar scale took place on Jan. 2, when Russia launched 99 missiles at Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, killing five and injuring 130 people.

When the strike hit the western suburb of Kyiv, Barinova’s neighbor, Mykola Mamai, was outside. Mamai, who lives on the ninth floor, went outside after hearing explosions to shelter in the arch between high-rise buildings. While he was standing there, missile debris hit the nearby building.

“The fire was crazy,” he told the Kyiv Independent. “I tried to come closer, but the fire was burning my face, and I felt like I was suffocating because of the smoke so I stepped back.”

A parking lot filled with private cars is seen on fire following Russia's missile attack in a western suburb of Kyiv on Jan. 23, 2024. (Video: The Kyiv Independent acquired this footage from a resident of the apartment complex)

Multiple residents of the apartment complex told the Kyiv Independent that following the attack they saw the warhead of a Russian missile on the ground that they believe hadn’t exploded. According to the witnesses, the Ukrainian military soon arrived at the site and took away the warhead along with the debris. Without specifying the location, the State Emergency Service reported that one of the missiles Russia fired at Ukraine didn’t explode.

“Thank God the warhead didn’t explode. If it did there would have been a massive ditch instead of our apartment complex,” Pavlo Rozma wrote in a public group chat with residents of the complex. He said he was at home with his wife and a newborn child during the attack.

As the residents discussed the morning attack in the chat, many left messages expressing gratitude to the neighbors who rushed to put out the fire in the parking lot and tried to save the cars.

According to locals, five cars burnt down, but others were saved.

“Neighbors, guys, who helped to push my blue Toyota away from fire – I am so thankful! I bow my head for your bravery when there was fire and danger,” said resident Alina in the chat.

2 years into full-scale war, Ukraine under pressure to draft hundreds of thousands of new soldiers
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Anna Myroniuk
Anna Myroniuk
Head of Investigations
Anna Myroniuk is the head of investigations at the Kyiv Independent. Anna has run investigative projects on human rights, healthcare and illicit trade. She also investigated political and corporate misconduct and alleged wrongdoings in the Ukraine army's leadership. Anna holds a Masters in Investigative Journalism from the City University of London. She is a Chevening Scholar, the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the winner of the #AllForJan Award 2023, an honoree of the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Media & Marketing list, the runner-up in the investigative reporting category of the 2022 European Press Prize, and a finalist of the 2022 Ukraine's National Investigative Journalism Award and the 2020 Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.