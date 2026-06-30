Russian attacks kill 13, injure 109 across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 13 people and injured at least 109 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 30, as Moscow launched 154 drones overnight.

Ukraine's Air Force shot down 138 targets, while drone strikes were recorded at 10 locations and falling debris at two others.

Six people were killed and 38 others injured after Russian forces launched more than 60 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using drones and a missile across four districts, local authorities said. Three of the injuries were reported early on June 30.

Four people were killed and 24 others, including two children, were injured after Russian attacks hit the city of Kharkiv and 29 other settlements across the oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were killed, and 18 were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ten people were injured in Russian attacks across Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.

In Kherson Oblast, 11 people, including three children, were injured, according to local authorities.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured four civilians, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Four civilians were injured in Russian attacks across Chernihiv Oblast, local authorities said.

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