KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 13, injure 109 across Ukraine over past day

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Russian attacks kill 13, injure 109 across Ukraine over past day
Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a Russian attack in Chernihiv Oblast on June 29, 2026. (Chernihiv Oblast authorities/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 13 people and injured at least 109 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on June 30, as Moscow launched 154 drones overnight.

Ukraine's Air Force shot down 138 targets, while drone strikes were recorded at 10 locations and falling debris at two others.

Six people were killed and 38 others injured after Russian forces launched more than 60 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using drones and a missile across four districts, local authorities said. Three of the injuries were reported early on June 30.

Four people were killed and 24 others, including two children, were injured after Russian attacks hit the city of Kharkiv and 29 other settlements across the oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, three people were killed, and 18 were injured, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Ten people were injured in Russian attacks across Sumy Oblast, local authorities said.

In Kherson Oblast, 11 people, including three children, were injured, according to local authorities.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured four civilians, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Four civilians were injured in Russian attacks across Chernihiv Oblast, local authorities said.

read also

How Ukraine’s ultimatum changed the equation for Belarus


UkraineRussiaDrone attack
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, June 30
 (Updated:  )
New EU steel quotas are a crippling hit to Ukrainian industry.

The EU's new steel allocation, set to enter into force on July 1, was introduced in response to global steel overcapacity, which has been hurting EU producers. The measure aims to restrict tariff-free steel imports to 18.3 million metric tons per year, a 47% reduction.

Ukraine backed out of MiGs-for-drones deal, Polish minister claims.

"I proposed what I believe was a very fair, partnership-based approach: MiGs in exchange for drones," Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said. "The Ukrainians initially accepted it but did not follow through, so there are no MiGs for Ukraine because there are no drones, or drone capabilities, for Poland."

Monday, June 29
Show More

Editors' Picks