Russian attacks kill 11, injure 91 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 11 civilians and injured at least 91 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on June 21.

Russia launched 105 long-range kamikaze Shahed-type drones and four ballistic missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said, adding that Ukraine downed 96 of the drones. Ballistic missiles and six attack drones struck six locations.

Five people were killed and 13 injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the last day, according to local authorities, after Russia launched nine glide bombs at the capital. The attack damaged multistory residential buildings and an equestrian sports club.

In a Russian missile attack on Poltava, two people were killed and 14 injured, including six children, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on June 21.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and 19 injured by Russian strikes. A drone attack killed a 54-year-old woman, and the injured included a three-year-old girl.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, artillery and glide bombs, killing one person and injuring 18 others. The attacks damaged a school, homes, and a pharmacy, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on June 21.

One person was killed and 13 others injured, including four children, after Russia struck Kharkiv Oblast with drones, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 21.

Russian drone and artillery attacks killed one person and injured nine others in the southern front-line Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 21.

Three people were injured after a Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim said on June 21. The strike also damaged a bakery, two cars, and a truck.

In partly occupied Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured due to Russian strikes, local authorities reported on June 21.

In the south of Odesa Oblast near the port city of Izmail, a Russian strike damaged housing, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. No injuries were reported.

