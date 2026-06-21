KI logo
War

Russian attacks kill 11, injure 91 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Luca Léry Moffat
Russian attacks kill 11, injure 91 in Ukraine over past day
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in the aftermath of a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Poltava on June 20, 2026 (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 11 civilians and injured at least 91 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on June 21.

Russia launched 105 long-range kamikaze Shahed-type drones and four ballistic missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said, adding that Ukraine downed 96 of the drones. Ballistic missiles and six attack drones struck six locations.

Five people were killed and 13 injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the last day, according to local authorities, after Russia launched nine glide bombs at the capital. The attack damaged multistory residential buildings and an equestrian sports club.

In a Russian missile attack on Poltava, two people were killed and 14 injured, including six children, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said on June 21.

In Sumy Oblast, one person was killed and 19 injured by Russian strikes. A drone attack killed a 54-year-old woman, and the injured included a three-year-old girl.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, artillery and glide bombs, killing one person and injuring 18 others. The attacks damaged a school, homes, and a pharmacy, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on June 21.

One person was killed and 13 others injured, including four children, after Russia struck Kharkiv Oblast with drones, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on June 21.

Russian drone and artillery attacks killed one person and injured nine others in the southern front-line Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 21.

Three people were injured after a Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitalii Kim said on June 21. The strike also damaged a bakery, two cars, and a truck.

In partly occupied Donetsk Oblast, two people were injured due to Russian strikes, local authorities reported on June 21.

In the south of Odesa Oblast near the port city of Izmail, a Russian strike damaged housing, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. No injuries were reported.

read also

Russia preparing ‘new massive strike,’ Zelensky warns

UkraineKharkiv OblastCivilian casualtiesDnipropetrovsk OblastKherson OblastZaporizhzhia OblastPoltavaRussiaOdesa Oblast
Avatar
Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University. Luca is originally from the UK.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, June 21
 (Updated:  )
Zelensky mails revoked Polish medal back to Warsaw

Sending the medal back via Nova Post, Ukraine’s leading postal service, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Polish people for their support and solidarity during Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Hungary lifts Orban-era ban on Ukrainian media.

The decision by Viktor Orban's Fidesz party to block 12 Ukrainian newspapers in September 2025 only sought to deepen divisions between Kyiv and Budapest, said Hungarian Social Relations and Culture Minister Zoltan Tarr.

Show More

Editors' Picks