Russia preparing 'new massive strike,' Zelensky warns

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainian citizens to be vigilant on the night of June 20, saying Russia was preparing to launch another large-scale attack.

"Tonight and in the coming hours, we must pay particularly close attention to air raid alerts," Zelensky said in his evening address. "The Russians have prepared for a new massive strike. Please, stay safe."

Zelensky's warning comes days after Ukraine launched two daring mass drone strikes against Moscow in one week, prompting vows of retaliation from the Kremlin.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on June 18 threatened fresh attacks on "targets upon which the combat effectiveness of the Ukrainian armed forces directly depends." His comments were a direct response to Ukraine hitting Moscow with the largest attack against the Russian capital of the full-scale war.

The attack disabled the Moscow Oil Refinery, exacerbating a nationwide fuel shortage and clogging the city with smoke.

Zelensky said attacking Moscow was a "just response to Russian strikes," which have continued to intensify in spring 2026. Two mass missile attacks against Kyiv in June caused widespread damage to cultural and historic sites, including the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra — a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Ukraine's most important religious symbols.

As Zelensky issued his warning to Ukrainian civilians the evening of June 20, an aerial alarm was active over Kyiv.

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Zelensky's address also included another warning — directed at Belarus.

"Ukraine has repeatedly signaled that Russia's involvement of Belarus in this war could lead to extremely dangerous consequences," the president said.

Zelensky claimed that Kyiv was aware of military equipment installed along the Belarus-Ukraine border to help Russian forces launch drone strikes against Ukrainian territory, including attacks against Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Volyn oblasts.

"Belarus has time to dismantle this equipment," he said. "We are also aware of every factory in Belarus that is working for Russia and supporting its war."

The remarks come a day after Zelensky issued an ultimatum to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, saying Minsk had one week to remove the equipment or Ukraine would take action itself. The comments represent one of Kyiv's most direct public warnings toward Belarus since Russia's full-scale invasion began in February 2022.