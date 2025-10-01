KI logo
News Feed

Russian attacks kill 5, injure 51 in Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 51 in Ukraine over past day
First responders and police officers working on the site of a Russian drone attack against Dnipro, Ukraine, on Sept. 30, 2025. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least five civilians and injured at least 51, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 1.

Russia launched 49 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, as well as four Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 44 drones, while five missiles and drones struck several locations.

A Russian Iskander missile strike against Chernihiv Oblast killed a man born in 1978, damaged an agricultural enterprise, and destroyed a car, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. Russian attacks also targeted the region's energy infrastructure.

A Russian drone attack against the city of Dnipro on Sept. 30 killed one person and injured at least 31, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The injured victims include two boys aged 10 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and two were injured in Kostiantynivka, while six civilians were wounded in Russian attacks elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 64-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Velyka Shapkivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Five people were injured during a Russian attack on Kharkiv.

One person was killed and three were injured during Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Five high-rise buildings and six houses were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, four people were injured in Russian drone attacks, the regional military administration reported.

As US mulls Tomahawks for Ukraine, here’s how they could be used against Russia
In what would be a significant boost for Ukraine’s offensive firepower capabilities, U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Sept. 28 that the U.S. is “looking at” providing Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles. “It’s something the president is going to make the final determination on. What the president is going to do is what’s in the best interest of the United States of America,” Vance told Fox News in an interview. “I know we’re having conversations this very minute about the issue,” Vance contin
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
Article image
RussiaUkraineWarRussian attackCivilian casualtiesDrone attackMissile attackDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, October 1
Wednesday, October 1
Show More

Editors' Picks