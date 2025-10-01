Russian attacks kill 5, injure 51 in Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks across Ukrainian regions killed at least five civilians and injured at least 51, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Oct. 1.

Russia launched 49 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, as well as four Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 44 drones, while five missiles and drones struck several locations.

A Russian Iskander missile strike against Chernihiv Oblast killed a man born in 1978, damaged an agricultural enterprise, and destroyed a car, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported. Russian attacks also targeted the region's energy infrastructure.

A Russian drone attack against the city of Dnipro on Sept. 30 killed one person and injured at least 31, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The injured victims include two boys aged 10 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and two were injured in Kostiantynivka, while six civilians were wounded in Russian attacks elsewhere in the region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 64-year-old man was killed in a Russian attack on the village of Velyka Shapkivka, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Five people were injured during a Russian attack on Kharkiv.

One person was killed and three were injured during Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Five high-rise buildings and six houses were damaged.

In Sumy Oblast, four people were injured in Russian drone attacks, the regional military administration reported.