Russian attack in Kherson kills 1, injures 2, including 2-month-old baby

by Nate Ostiller November 13, 2023 2:49 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling that hit a car on the outskirts of Kherson on Nov. 13. (Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling struck a car on the outskirts of the city of Kherson on Nov. 13, causing it to catch fire and killing the man driving it, as well as causing serious injuries to a 36-year-old woman, and head injuries to her two-month-old baby, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

The man killed was most likely the baby's 64-year-old grandfather, but the body was burned beyond recognition and will require further investigation to determine his identity.

The woman is in the hospital in serious condition, Klymenko said, and doctors are "fighting for her life."

Her baby is in moderate condition.

Kherson Oblast officials said earlier on Nov. 13 that one person had been killed and two wounded as the result of Russian attacks over the past day.

The city of Kherson was liberated from Russian occupation on Nov. 11, 2022, but has faced regular attacks since then, often causing deaths or injuries. Significant parts of Kherson Oblast remain under Russian occupation.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Rada's new freedom of speech chief criticizes TV marathon.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed chief of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Freedom of Speech, questioned the effectiveness of Ukraine's TV marathon introduced after Russia's full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Interfax reports.
2:16 PM

US, South Korea, Japan pledge to increase cooperation, pressure on North Korea.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the three countries planned to increase their trilateral cooperation to create a united front against the spectrum of North Korean hostile actions towards its neighbors in the region and the larger world. In particular, the officials said that North Korea was using cyber activities to fund its nuclear program.
