Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 1, injure 2 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day killed one person and injured two others, local officials reported on Nov. 13.

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in his morning report on Nov. 13 that one person was killed and a woman was injured in Russian strikes.

Later during the day, another resident – a 60-year-old man – who was injured in a strike on Nov. 12 sought medical assistance, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian S-300 missile strike damaged an entertainment complex in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district but inflicted no casualties, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.