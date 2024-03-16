Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Nikopol
Edit post

Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure elderly man and woman

by Abbey Fenbert March 17, 2024 12:47 AM 1 min read
Firefighters extinguish a blaze at a house damaged by a Russian attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on March 16, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrosk Oblast with drones and artillery on March 16, injuring two residents, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The injured victims are a 77-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.

The Russian military targeted the town of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka community in a series of attacks throughout the day, damaging homes, property, and infrastructure.

More than 30 homes were damaged, and a fire broke out at one of the houses. Emergency workers extinguished the fire.

The attacks also struck an infrastructure facility. Power lines and a gas pipeline were hit, Lysak said.

Garages, cars, a forklift, and a greenhouse were also damaged. The attacks destroyed six outbuildings and damaged six others.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Strikes on Nikopol on March 15 injured six residents and damaged multiple buildings, including homes, schools, and businesses.

Ukraine war latest: Russian missile strike on Odesa kills 21, injures over 70
Key developments on March 15: * Russian missile strike kills 21, injures 73 in Odesa, first responders among victims * Scholz, Macron, Tusk vow more arms purchases, new initiatives for Ukraine * Russia recruits more foreign mercenaries to fight in war, Ukraine says * Syrskyi: Russia trying to b…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.