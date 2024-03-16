Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure elderly man and woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrosk Oblast with drones and artillery on March 16, injuring two residents, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The injured victims are a 77-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man.

The Russian military targeted the town of Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka community in a series of attacks throughout the day, damaging homes, property, and infrastructure.

More than 30 homes were damaged, and a fire broke out at one of the houses. Emergency workers extinguished the fire.

The attacks also struck an infrastructure facility. Power lines and a gas pipeline were hit, Lysak said.

Garages, cars, a forklift, and a greenhouse were also damaged. The attacks destroyed six outbuildings and damaged six others.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Strikes on Nikopol on March 15 injured six residents and damaged multiple buildings, including homes, schools, and businesses.