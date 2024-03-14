Skip to content
Update: Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure 6

by Dmytro Basmat March 15, 2024 1:50 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that injured 6 people on March 14. (Governor Sehii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drone and artillery attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured six people on March 14, Regional Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian forces launched three separate kamikaze drone attacks and four artillery attacks onto the city, injuring six people between the ages of seven and 74. A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

According to Lysak, nearly a dozen multi-story buildings, five houses, an accessory building, two educational institutions, three administrative buildings, several cafes and shops, and a pharmacy were damaged in the attacks. Vehicles and power lines were also damaged.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The day before, a Russian missile strike against a nine-story building in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed five people and wounded 50, Lysak said. A total of 17 residents are in hospital, including seven children.

UPDATED: Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 5, injures dozens
The strike started a fire in a multi-story building. Multiple injuries have been reported, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dmytro Basmat
