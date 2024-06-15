Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Energy, Russian attacks, Blackouts, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Russian attacks damage energy facilities, causing power deficit, Energy Ministry says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 15, 2024 1:36 PM 2 min read
Cars drive on a dark street after a Russian missile strike caused city-wide blackouts in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 11, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yevhenii Vasyliev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian attacks over the past day damaged an energy facility in Chernihiv Oblast and a high-voltage substation in an unspecified location in Ukraine's eastern region, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on June 15.

The attacks caused almost 1,800 households to lose power in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as an unknown number of households to lose power in Ukraine's east. A powerline was also disconnected for "technical reasons" in Kirovohrad Oblast, causing some households to lose electricity, the Energy Ministry said.

The attacks caused a deficit in the country's power supply, requiring additional electricity to be diverted from Poland.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

In a "worst-case" scenario in which Ukraine is unable to repair damaged energy facilities and prevent future attacks, Ukrainians could experience up to 20 hours of blackouts a day, Executive Director of Ukraine's largest privately-owned energy company DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk told the Kyiv Independent in an interview on June 9.

Russian missile and drone attacks have reportedly destroyed 9 gigawatts (GW) of Ukraine's capacity.

Ukraine wants to restore energy facilities damaged by Russia by winter with allied help, Zelensky says at Berlin conference
“We are asking you for equipment from your shutdown power plants and direct financial support. This will allow us to respond to the situation here and now. To preserve normal life,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:54 AM

Germany blocks sanctions on Russian gas.

European Union countries failed to approve a new sanctions package targeting the Russian gas industry after German authorities intervened to block the deal at the last minute.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.