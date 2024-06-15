Russian attacks damage energy facilities, causing power deficit, Energy Ministry says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks over the past day damaged an energy facility in Chernihiv Oblast and a high-voltage substation in an unspecified location in Ukraine's eastern region, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said on June 15.

The attacks caused almost 1,800 households to lose power in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as an unknown number of households to lose power in Ukraine's east. A powerline was also disconnected for "technical reasons" in Kirovohrad Oblast, causing some households to lose electricity, the Energy Ministry said.

The attacks caused a deficit in the country's power supply, requiring additional electricity to be diverted from Poland.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

As a result of the attacks on energy infrastructure, Ukraine began implementing rolling shutdowns on May 15, but they have dramatically increased in recent days.

In a "worst-case" scenario in which Ukraine is unable to repair damaged energy facilities and prevent future attacks, Ukrainians could experience up to 20 hours of blackouts a day, Executive Director of Ukraine's largest privately-owned energy company DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk told the Kyiv Independent in an interview on June 9.

Russian missile and drone attacks have reportedly destroyed 9 gigawatts (GW) of Ukraine's capacity.