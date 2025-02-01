Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 9, injure 36 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least 9 civilians and injured at least 36 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 1.

In Poltava, at least four people were killed and 13 wounded due to a Russian missile strike on a residential building on the morning of Feb. 1, the State Emergency service reported. The toll could rise as a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

One man was killed and four people wounded in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. A 22-year-old man was killed after an explosive was dropped from a Russian drone, he added.

Three policemen were killed on duty overnight in Sumy Oblast in a Russian aviation strike on the Yunakivska community, Sumy Oblast Military administration reported.

A 60-year-old woman was killed and four people wounded in Kharkiv after the intercepted Russian drone fell on a residential area, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Two more people were wounded in a shelling in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. In total, Russia launched 17 drones and six missiles at civilians and infrastructure, he added.

In Odesa, seven people were wounded after Russian forces a launched missile strike on the city's historic center on the evening of Jan. 31.

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injured three people, including two in Pokrovsk and one in Katerynivka, according to the Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Two people were wounded in attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including a 47-year-old man and 79-year-old woman, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

One 57-year-old man was wounded in an overnight attack in Zaporizhzhia, according to the Governor Ivan Fedorov. Russia launched a total of 16 drones on the city, the Internal Affairs Ministry reported. The attack damaged 14 high-rise residential buildings and around 10 houses, he said in an interview.

Residential areas were hit in Kyiv and Khmelnytska oblasts, according to regional administrations. In Khmelnytska Oblast, eight drones were intercepted by air defense, said Governor Serhii Turin.

"Last night, Russia attacked our cities using various types of weapons: missiles, attack drones, and aerial bombs. Another terrorist crime," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram in response to the attacks.

"Each such terrorist attack proves that we need more support in defending ourselves against Russian terror. Every air defense system, every anti-missile is a life-saver," he added.