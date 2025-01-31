Russian missiles strike Odesa’s historic center, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched missile strikes on Odesa’s historic center on the evening of Jan. 31, injuring at least two people, Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said.

Three explosions were reported around 8 p.m. local time, shortly after Ukraine’s Air Force warned of missile launches from the Black Sea.

"The strikes are directly targeting the city, hitting ordinary civilian buildings. Again and again: Air defense systems are the first priority," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Videos and photos shared on social media show damage to the five-star Bristol Hotel. One of the injured is a hotel employee, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. Debris also fell near the Opera House, a well-known downtown landmark.

Trukhanov said the attack caused significant damage in Odesa’s UNESCO-protected historic district.

The city's historic center was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in January 2023. In July of that year, a Russian missile strike damaged over 20 architectural monuments and heavily hit the Transfiguration Cathedral.

Odesa, a port city on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast with a population of around 1 million, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks throughout the full-scale war.