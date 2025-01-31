Skip to content
News Feed, Odesa Oblast, Ukraine, War, Missile attack, Ukraine's cultural heritage
Edit post

Russian missiles strike Odesa’s historic center, injuring 2

by Kateryna Denisova January 31, 2025 9:26 PM 1 min read
Sand bags and steel barricades are placed in a road leading up to Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Odesa, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched missile strikes on Odesa’s historic center on the evening of Jan. 31, injuring at least two people, Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov said.

Three explosions were reported around 8 p.m. local time, shortly after Ukraine’s Air Force warned of missile launches from the Black Sea.

"The strikes are directly targeting the city, hitting ordinary civilian buildings. Again and again: Air defense systems are the first priority," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Videos and photos shared on social media show damage to the five-star Bristol Hotel. One of the injured is a hotel employee, according to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper. Debris also fell near the Opera House, a well-known downtown landmark.

Trukhanov said the attack caused significant damage in Odesa’s UNESCO-protected historic district.

The city's historic center was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in January 2023. In July of that year, a Russian missile strike damaged over 20 architectural monuments and heavily hit the Transfiguration Cathedral.

Odesa, a port city on Ukraine’s Black Sea coast with a population of around 1 million, has been a frequent target of Russian attacks throughout the full-scale war.

1 killed, 35 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day
Russia launched 102 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Fifty-nine drones were shot down over 12 oblasts, while 37 were lost in the airspace without causing damage, according to the statement.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Editors' Picks

