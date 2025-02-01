At least 3 dead, 10 injured in Poltava after Russian missile strike on residential building

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor note: This is a developing news story.

A Russian missile struck a residential building in the city of Poltava in the morning on Feb. 1, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others, including a child, the Ukrainian State Emergency service reported.

The attack destroyed all five floors of one of the building's sections, caused a fire and damaged neighboring buildings.

Twenty-one people was rescued from the building, said acting Poltava Oblast Governor Volodymyr Kohut.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing at the site.

Russia launched attacks on several oblasts overnight, hitting residential buildings in Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, according to Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak.

"Attacks on residential buildings, civilians, typical tactics of the Russian army," he wrote on Telegram.

"This is the true face of Russia. Murderers who have absolutely no respect for any leader in the world, or any other nation," he added.

Poltava is a city of around 300,000, located in Poltava Oblast in central Ukraine. The city is situated around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the border with Russia, and 230 kilometers (143 miles) from the eastern front.

The city and surrounding region are regular targets of Russian drone and missile attacks. The largest attack killed at least 51 people and injured over 270 at the Poltava Military Institute of Communications on Sept. 3.