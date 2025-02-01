Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Ukraine, Russia, Civilian casualties, Poltava, Poltava Oblast, War
Edit post

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in Poltava after Russian missile strike on residential building

by Natalia Yermak February 1, 2025 10:20 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian State Emergency service workers conducting a rescue operation in Poltava on Feb. 1, 2025 after a Russian attack on a residentian building. (Ukraine's State Emergency service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor note: This is a developing news story.

A Russian missile struck a residential building in the city of Poltava in the morning on Feb. 1, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others, including a child, the Ukrainian State Emergency service reported.

The attack destroyed all five floors of one of the building's sections, caused a fire and damaged neighboring buildings.

Twenty-one people was rescued from the building, said acting Poltava Oblast Governor Volodymyr Kohut.

A search and rescue operation is ongoing at the site.

Russia launched attacks on several oblasts overnight, hitting residential buildings in Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, according to Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak.

"Attacks on residential buildings, civilians, typical tactics of the Russian army," he wrote on Telegram.

"This is the true face of Russia. Murderers who have absolutely no respect for any leader in the world, or any other nation," he added.

Poltava is a city of around 300,000, located in Poltava Oblast in central Ukraine. The city is situated around 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the border with Russia, and 230 kilometers (143 miles) from the eastern front.

The city and surrounding region are regular targets of Russian drone and missile attacks. The largest attack killed at least 51 people and injured over 270 at the Poltava Military Institute of Communications on Sept. 3.

Update: Russian missiles strike Odesa’s historic center, injuring 7
Videos and photos shared on social media show damage to Odesa’s five-star Bristol Hotel.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Natalia Yermak
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM
Video

How Russia profits from arms exports despite sanctions.

The Kyiv Independent analyzed leaked emails of a Russian defense company revealing Russia’s arms trade after the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The letters confirm that Russia continued to fulfill a huge contract signed shortly before the attack on Ukraine to supply its air defense systems and missiles to Saudi Arabia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.