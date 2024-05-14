Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure 18 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and injured 18 over the past day, regional authorities said on May 14.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts — Sumy, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

In Kharkiv, two people – a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman – reportedly suffered shock after Russian forces attacked the city with two glide bombs. Two women, aged 38 and 56, were injured, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The attack reportedly damaged seven residential buildings, garages, and cars.

A Russian missile strike on the enterprise in the village of Korotychi in Kharkiv Oblast killed one man and injured four others on May 13, the governor said.

Four people were reportedly injured after Russian massive attacks on Vovchansk. A 70-year-old woman suffered injuries in the village of Lyptsi, according to Syniehubov.

Russian shelling of the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 14 killed a 45-year-old man and injured a 47-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged 16 houses, a high-rise building, critical and port infrastructure, an educational institution, and an administrative building, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed and two more injured over the past day, according to Prokudin.

Russian troops also attacked the border town of Snovsk in Chernihiv Oblast with cluster munitions, injuring four people, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.