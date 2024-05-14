Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine
Russia attacks Kharkiv with glide bombs

by Martin Fornusek May 14, 2024 8:09 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: A view of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on March 25, 2024, amid a city-wide blackout after a Russian on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on March 22, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the Kyivskyi municipal district of Kharkiv at 6:30 a.m. local time on May 14 with UMPB D-30 bombs, causing damage in the city, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two people – a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman – suffered shock and were treated on the spot, the governor said.

Three garages were destroyed, and three more were damaged. Another projectile hit an open area.

Further consequences are being determined.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:45 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones.

Ukrainian air defense units shot down all of the 18 Russian attack drones overnight on May 14, the Air Force said in its morning update. The drones were launched from the occupied Crimean peninsula.
6:36 AM

Blinken arrives in Ukraine for official visit.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Ukraine by train early in the morning on May 14, hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment."
Ukraine news
1:27 AM

Russia attacks 11 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eleven border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 13, firing 36 times and causing at least 166 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

