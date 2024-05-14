Russia attacks Kharkiv with glide bombs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the Kyivskyi municipal district of Kharkiv at 6:30 a.m. local time on May 14 with UMPB D-30 bombs, causing damage in the city, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Two people – a 52-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman – suffered shock and were treated on the spot, the governor said.

Three garages were destroyed, and three more were damaged. Another projectile hit an open area.

Further consequences are being determined.