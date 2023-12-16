Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery and drone attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol district on Dec. 16 injured three men, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

All the victims were hospitalized and are in moderate condition, the governor added.

Russia reportedly launched seven "kamikaze" drones and four artillery attacks against Nikopol and the Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

A five-story building, five houses, two other buildings, and an excavator were damaged, according to Lysak.

Power lines were also reportedly hit, leaving more than 100 families without electricity.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

In attacks against the city on Dec. 16, two women were reportedly injured.