Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

by Martin Fornusek December 15, 2023 10:57 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian artillery attacks against Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Dec. 15, 2023. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery attacks against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 15 injured an 83-year-old woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The girl will be treated at home, while her grandmother was hospitalized with facial injuries, the governor added.

Russia targeted the city's center four times during the day, reportedly damaging a shop, 14 houses, 10 farm buildings, three garages, seven glasshouses, a car, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The city came under Russian artillery strikes also overnight on Dec. 14-15, but no casualties were reported.

11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.