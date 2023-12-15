Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery attacks against Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 15 injured an 83-year-old woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The girl will be treated at home, while her grandmother was hospitalized with facial injuries, the governor added.

Russia targeted the city's center four times during the day, reportedly damaging a shop, 14 houses, 10 farm buildings, three garages, seven glasshouses, a car, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The city came under Russian artillery strikes also overnight on Dec. 14-15, but no casualties were reported.