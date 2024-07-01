Skip to content
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 6, injure 41 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova July 1, 2024 12:38 PM 3 min read
The aftermath of a strike on a postal depot in Kharkiv on June 30. (Photo shared by Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram)
Russian attacks across Ukraine killed six people and injured 41 over the past day, regional authorities said on July 1.

Russia targeted a total of 11 Ukrainian oblasts – Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and 20 injured over the past day, according to Governor Vadim Filashkin.

The Russian attack injured six people and damaged 21 houses and two cars in the village of Tsukuryne in the Pokrovsk district. In the strikes against the town of Niu-York and the village of Yampil, two people were injured.

In the Bakhmut district, one person was killed, and three others were injured in the city of Toretsk, while one person was killed and another one was injured in the Sieversk community.

Russian forces attacked the town of Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district on the morning of July 1, killing at least two and injuring at least eight people, according to the governor.

The shelling was carried out with an Uragan rocket launching system, targeting a residential area. At least 10 apartment buildings and an administrative building were damaged.

In Kharkiv Oblast, the Russian military attacked the regional center with FAB-500 gliding bombs, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The strike killed one person and destroyed eight vehicles parked outside Nova Poshta, Ukraine's largest privately owned postal service.

At least 10 people, including an eight-month-old child, suffered injuries in the attack.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 24 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and another one was injured, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian forces attacked Kyiv on June 30 with missiles at around 8 p.m. local time. The debris hit a 14-story residential building in the Obolon district. One elderly woman was hospitalized, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Three people, including a child, in Kyiv Oblast also suffered injuries from the June 30 Russian attack, Governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported. The victims are receiving medical care in one of the regional hospitals as of July 1, he added.

The attack did not hit critical infrastructure, but falling debris damaged three houses, some administrative buildings, a warehouse, and 16 vehicles, according to the governor.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, seven people were injured in the attack on the regional center of Dnipro. A 15-year-old boy is among the victims, the local military administration reported. One woman was hospitalized.

A shop, some houses and apartment buildings were damaged in the residential area.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
