Russia attempting new ways to attack Kyiv, military says

The Russian military is trying a new approach to attack the capital, Kyiv, Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on June 30.

"The aggressor is trying new tactics – it is looking for the right time, methods, and means to hit Kyiv. Because the capital of Ukraine has always been and will be one of the highest priority targets for the invaders," Popko wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces attacked Kyiv on June 30 with missiles at around 8 p.m. local time. The debris hit a 14-story residential building in the Obolon district.

One elderly woman was hospitalized, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Popko said that the strike on June 30 was "different" from recent Russian attacks against the capital.

Russian forces did not carry out mass or combined night attack with missiles and drones. They also did not use ballistic missiles or cruise missiles from strategic bombers, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Popko called on residents of Kyiv to not ignore air raid alerts.

"The missiles are shot down, but they do not disintegrate, and the fragments pose a threat to human life," he said.

Three people, including a child, in Kyiv Oblast also suffered injuries from the June 30 Russian attack, Governor Ruslan Kravchenko reported. The victims are receiving medical care in one of the regional hospitals as of July 1, he added.

The attack did not hit critical infrastructure, but falling debris damaged three houses, some administrative buildings, a warehouse, and 16 vehicles, according to the governor.