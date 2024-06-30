Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Air defense, Russia, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast
Edit post

Debris from missile attack hits residential building in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2024 8:08 PM 1 min read
An apartment building in northern Kyiv, after being hit by the debris of a Russian missile on June 30. (Kateryna Denisova/The Kyiv Independent) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

A residential apartment building in the northern part of Kyiv was on fire after being struck by debris, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on June 30.

About 20 minutes before the strike was reported, Klitschko said that air defense systems were activated and warned residents to remain in shelters. The Air Force reported missiles were headed towards Kyiv.

"Debris fell on a residential building in the Obolonsky District of the capital city. There is a fire on the 8th and 9th floors. All emergency services are on site," Klitschko wrote on Telegram at 7:53 p.m.

The fire was contained by 8:25 p.m., Klitschko added in an update.

Five women were being treated for acute stress including one elderly woman who was hospitalized, according to the mayor. The remaining four were treated by medics on the scene.

Of the 14 stories in the building, two floors were partially destroyed and another balcony was also at risk, he said. Ten residents were evacuated.

Videos circulated on social media, showing an apartment block with at least one apartment on fire, and windows shattered on the floors next to it.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
2:43 AM

3 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

On June 29, Russian troops attacked the city of Derhachi in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people, according to Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi military administration.
12:19 AM

Polish foreign minister proposes seizing $321 billion in frozen Russian assets.

"We need to re-learn how to champion the escalation game," Sikorsky said during a lecture at the Ditchley Foundation in the U.K. "(Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin has already written them (the frozen assets) off, he does not expect to get them back. But he also doesn’t think we have the fortitude to take hold of them either. So far, we have proven him right."
8:49 PM

Kuleba meets Armenian minister as Yerevan drifts away from Moscow.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the security situation in Europe and the South Caucasus. The two also focused on ways to deepen bilateral ties and international cooperation between nations, "particularly in light of Ukraine’s future EU membership."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

