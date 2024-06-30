Debris from missile attack hits residential building in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A residential apartment building in the northern part of Kyiv was on fire after being struck by debris, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on June 30.

About 20 minutes before the strike was reported, Klitschko said that air defense systems were activated and warned residents to remain in shelters. The Air Force reported missiles were headed towards Kyiv.

"Debris fell on a residential building in the Obolonsky District of the capital city. There is a fire on the 8th and 9th floors. All emergency services are on site," Klitschko wrote on Telegram at 7:53 p.m.

The fire was contained by 8:25 p.m., Klitschko added in an update.

Five women were being treated for acute stress including one elderly woman who was hospitalized, according to the mayor. The remaining four were treated by medics on the scene.

Of the 14 stories in the building, two floors were partially destroyed and another balcony was also at risk, he said. Ten residents were evacuated.

Videos circulated on social media, showing an apartment block with at least one apartment on fire, and windows shattered on the floors next to it.