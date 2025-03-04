The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 11 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova March 4, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military members of an air defense rapid response group track down Russian drones while on night duty in Kyiv Oblast on March 1, 2024. (Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured 11 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 4.

Russian forces launched 99 drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 65 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 32 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed a person in the town of Pokrovsk, while another Russian strike injured a person in the village of Nova Poltavka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked the village of Omelnyk with a glide bomb, killing a 49-year-old man. His wife suffered injuries in the strike, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, five people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Odesa Oblast, four people were injured in the attack against the regional center of Odesa, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. Three people suffered shrapnel wounds and broken limbs, while another person suffered a concussion.

Why doesn’t NATO open its doors to Ukraine?
NATO membership for Ukraine is becoming increasingly elusive. The previous U.S. administration silently opposed extending a NATO invitation to Ukraine. The current U.S. administration has made its opposition public. “You can forget about (NATO membership). That’s probably the reason the whole thin…
News Feed

10:57 PM

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted, according to sources. While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief.
8:17 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump-Zelensky clash.

In the wake of the Feb. 28 clash between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, the Kyiv Independent went to the streets of Kyiv to ask Ukrainians what they think of the now infamous meeting.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.