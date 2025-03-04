Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 11 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured 11 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on March 4.

Russian forces launched 99 drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primosk-Akhtarsk at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 65 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 32 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are often decoys that Russia launches alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian attack killed a person in the town of Pokrovsk, while another Russian strike injured a person in the village of Nova Poltavka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces attacked the village of Omelnyk with a glide bomb, killing a 49-year-old man. His wife suffered injuries in the strike, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 30 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, five people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Odesa Oblast, four people were injured in the attack against the regional center of Odesa, according to Governor Oleh Kiper. Three people suffered shrapnel wounds and broken limbs, while another person suffered a concussion.