Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 11, injure 75 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 11 people and injured 75 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Sept. 7.

At least eight Ukrainian regions, as well as the city of Kyiv, came under attack over the past 24 hours. Russian forces launched missiles, drones, and glide bombs across Ukraine.

Overnight, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, using 810 Shahed-type drones and decoys — a record number since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion — and 13 missiles, including four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and nine Iskander-K cruise missiles, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Drones and missiles were launched from Russia's Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsk-Akhtarsk, and Russian-occupied Crimea.

Ukraine's air defense and electronic warfare intercepted four Iskander-K cruise missiles and 747 drones, while another 54 drones and nine missiles reached their targets in 33 locations.

In Kyiv, Russian strikes killed two and injured 20 civilians. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, the Russian attack killed a mother and her three-month-old son. The child's father was seriously injured, according to Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration. The strike also caused a fire at the Cabinet of Ministers building in Kyiv's central Pechersk district.

An 18-year-old woman was injured in a Russian strike on the town of Brovary in Kyiv Oblast and was hospitalized, according to the regional military administration.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed three and injured 17 people. Russian forces launched 522 strikes across the region in the past day, according to the local administration.

Russia attacked the regional center of Zaporizhzhia with at least eight drones, targeting a local enterprise. Another Russian strike using a guided aerial bomb killed a man and a woman in the village of Novopavlivka.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people in the villages of Drobysheve and Hryshyne, while six people were injured in Kostiantynivka, two in Sloviansk, and one in Kramatorsk, according to local authorities.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk and Synelnykove communities with guided aerial bombs, killing a 74-year-old man.

The regional center of Dnipro came under a drone attack, while the city of Kryvyi Rih was targeted with drones and missiles, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. In Kryvyi Rih, the Russian strike hit an enterprise, injuring three men.

In the Nikopol district, Russian attacks killed a 54-year-old man and injured a 64-year-old man.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian forces struck a tent camp in the Putyvl community, killing a 51-year-old woman and injuring 11 others, including an eight-year-old boy and his parents, according to the local military administration. The woman died of shrapnel wounds before medics arrived.

In the Krasnopillia community, a Russian drone hit a car, injuring a 57-year-old man. He was hospitalized.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked 14 settlements, killing one person and injuring another six, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The city of Kupiansk, near the Ukrainian-Russian border, saw the highest number of casualties. A 66-year-old woman was killed, while two men and another woman were injured in Russian attacks throughout the day.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 38 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, three people suffered injuries, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Odesa Oblast, three people were injured in Russian strikes that also damaged several high-rise buildings and the city's Sports Palace, according to Ukraine's Emergency Service.

In Poltava Oblast, Russian attacks caused severe damage to infrastructure but resulted in no casualties. In the city of Kremenchuk, a Ukrainian Railways-operated bridge over the Dnipro River was damaged, according to the local authorities.