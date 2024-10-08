Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 3, injure around 50 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three people and injured at least 49 over the past day, including children, regional authorities reported on the morning of Oct. 8.

Ukrainian air defenses shot 18 attack drones across various regions, the Air Force said.

Russian forces struck Odesa with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea, targeting its port infrastructure.

The missile hit a Palau-flagged civilian vessel, killing a 60-year-old worker and injuring five, all foreign citizens. This is the second such attack in recent days by Russia on civilian vessels in the port.

One person died, and seven were injured in Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast when Russian forces hit a residential building. Among the injured is a 2-year-old girl. Four people were injured in Kostiantynivka and one in Sontsivka.

Six people were wounded as a result of Russian strikes in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Local authorities reported 392 strikes on 13 settlements in the region.

Russian military targeted educational institutions, a cultural institution, a library, and an administrative building in Kherson Oblast.

As a result of the attack, 14 high-rise buildings and 15 private houses, as well as private cars, were damaged. As a result of the strikes, one person died, and 24 more were injured, four of whom were children, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 35-year-old man and 57-year-old woman were injured during a Russian attack against the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on Oct. 7, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Sumy Oblast, 143 explosions were reported, mainly by artillery, mortar fire, drones, and glide bombs. There was no mention of casualties.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts were also attacked, but no casualties were reported.