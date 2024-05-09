Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, War, Russian attack
Edit post

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2, injures 2

by Elsa Court May 9, 2024 9:22 AM 1 min read
Damage to a building in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, sustained during a Russian artillery strike on May 9, 2024. (Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Russian artillery attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed two people and injured two others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on May 9.

The south-eastern city of Nikopol is situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, making it a regular target of Russian attacks.

The attack killed a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, while two men aged 39 and 67 were injured, Lysak said.

Two homes, a gas pipeline, a shop, and farm buildings were hit in the strike, and five apartment buildings were damaged.

At least six people, including a six-year-old girl and a 91-year-old woman, were injured in Nikopol on May 7 during a day of intense Russian attacks.

Updated: Russia launches large-scale attack against Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure
Russian forces launched a large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities overnight on May 8.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:25 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 183 explosions in the area, hitting the towns of Yunakivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorodske, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, and Shalyhyne.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.