Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A Russian artillery attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed two people and injured two others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on May 9.

The south-eastern city of Nikopol is situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, making it a regular target of Russian attacks.

The attack killed a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman, while two men aged 39 and 67 were injured, Lysak said.

Two homes, a gas pipeline, a shop, and farm buildings were hit in the strike, and five apartment buildings were damaged.

At least six people, including a six-year-old girl and a 91-year-old woman, were injured in Nikopol on May 7 during a day of intense Russian attacks.