Russia attacks Kyiv, surrounding region during reported ceasefire, injuring at least 2

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Ukraine's capital and Kyiv Oblast again on the night of Sept. 4-5, damaging a residential building and injuring at least two people, authorities reported.

The attacks continued after midnight on Sept. 5 despite the beginning of a reported ceasefire during the visit of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Waves of jet-powered drones targeted the city of Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight. In Boryspil, just 29 kilometers (18 miles) east of Kyiv, two women were injured in the attack, according to Kyiv City Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko. Both victims have been hospitalized.

During the attack in Boryspil, the roof and top floor of a nine-story residential building were damaged and set ablaze, Kyiv Oblast's Military Administration reported.

An explosion was also heard in Kyiv's city center late on Sept. 4, Kyiv Independent Deputy Chief Editor Toma Istomina reported.

Air raid alerts were declared in the capital and Kyiv Oblast several times overnight, including from 11:55 p.m. until 12:26 a.m. local time in the region's Boryspil district. Sirens blared again in Kyiv and the surrounding region at around 2 a.m, and attacks continued into the night.

The Air Force issued its latest warning to Kyiv at around 3:30 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, Russian drones and glide bombs have targeted front-line regions as well as the cities of Poltava, Dnipro, and Odesa, among others.

The strikes on Kyiv are the latest salvos in Russia's nine-day assault on Ukraine's capital. The relentless barrage has killed over 50 people, injured around 100, and imposed over a week of terror on the people of Kyiv.

During the day on Sept. 4, a Russian drone struck the headquarters of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) opposite St. Sophia's Cathedral in central Kyiv, injuring at least 12 people, local authorities said.