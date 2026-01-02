KI logo
War

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures at least 15 people, including a baby, local authorities report

3 min read
by Asami Terajima
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures at least 15 people, including a baby, local authorities report
First responders work at an apartment building struck by a Russian attack on Jan, 2, 2026, in central Kharkiv. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)

Russian forces launched a missile attack on a residential neighborhood in the city of Kharkiv, injuring at least 15 people, including a six-month-old baby, local authorities reported on Jan. 2.

Six of the wounded were hospitalized, including a woman in serious condition, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. He added that the baby did not require hospitalization.

In total, 19 people sought medical assistance following the attack, according to Syniehubov. One person suffered from severe stress due to the attack, the governor reported.

The attack destroyed a five-story apartment and damaged other civilian infrastructure, a shopping center, and cars, according to the local authorities.

"The building was completely destroyed by the strike, and a fire broke out," Syniehubov said in his Telegram post.

The rescue operation is ongoing, as more people could be under the rubble, according to Syniehubov.

First responders work at an apartment building struck by a Russian attack on Jan, 2, 2026, in central Kharkiv. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
People evacuate from the site of a Russian attack on a residential area in central Kharkiv on Jan. 2, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
First responders work at an apartment building struck by a Russian attack on Jan, 2, 2026, in central Kharkiv. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
People evacuate from the site of a Russian attack on a residential area in central Kharkiv on Jan. 2, 2026. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
First responders work at an apartment building struck by a Russian attack on Jan, 2, 2026, in central Kharkiv. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
First responders work at an apartment building struck by a Russian attack on Jan, 2, 2026, in central Kharkiv. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
First responders work at an apartment building struck by a Russian attack on Jan, 2, 2026, in central Kharkiv. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)

According to the preliminary information, Russian forces used two missiles in the afternoon attack, President Volodymyer Zelensky said.

“Unfortunately, this is exactly how the Russians treat life and people — they continue their killings, despite all the efforts of the world, and above all the United States, in the diplomatic process. Only Russia does not want this war to end and every day does everything it can to ensure that the war continues," Zelensky wrote on Telegram following the attack.

"That is why support for Ukraine must continue, and every day we need to strengthen our air defense, our positions, and our protection of human life. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine.”

The Jan. 2 attack comes a day after Russian troops struck the Feldman Eco-Park near Kharkiv with a glide bomb. Oleksandr Feldman, a Ukrainian member of parliament and founder of the eco-park, said that dozens of animals were killed and wounded.

Located just about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border and the nearest front line, Kharkiv has endured regular Russian attacks, resulting in civilian casualties and considerable destruction across the city.

Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

