Russian attack kills 1 in Kherson

A 34-year-old man has been killed in Kherson after Russian forces shelled the city, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Sep. 1.

The attack hit residential buildings at 12:50 p.m. local time.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said that they have started a pre-trial investigation into the war crime and that law enforcement officers are on the scene to collect evidence.

The city is often the target of strikes by Russian forces, who are located on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River.

One woman was killed and one man was injured when shelled the city of Kherson on Aug. 27.